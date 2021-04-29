Look how much money a New Orleans teenager raises to cure cancer

Jordan Williams is a star at Ben Franklin High & Louisiana Student of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – She’s only seventeen.

She’s a high school junior.

She loves to write.

She loves to ask questions.

And she loves her theater class.

Her name is Jordan Williams.

Her dream job she says, “either theatre or journalism because I really like to tell stories especially about people in our community.”

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Jordan’s dream is to be in the spotlight on stage.

Maybe on screen.

She’s already a star when it comes to making money.

Jordan wants your attention.

And she wants your credit card.

Your checkbook will do, too.

That’s how Jordan raised more than $73,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

With kids across America, they hope to make a difference.

One dollar at a time.

Jordan Williams is making a huge difference.

She’s been named Louisiana Student of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.