Longtime New Orleans Saints player Colston turns UNO teacher

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 11: Marques Colston #12 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field before a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 11, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints standout player Marques Colston is taking a turn as a teacher.

He’s teaching an online course at University of New Orleans about leadership and entrepreneurship.

Colston was selected out of Hofstra in the seventh and final round of the 2006 draft. He became the Saints’ all-time receiving leader with 711 catches for 9,759 yards in 10 seasons.

After he retired in 2015, he turned to entrepreneurship and founded Marques Colston Enterprises.

Colston said he wasn’t sure how the students would react to having a former professional football player as their teacher. As an icebreaker he thanked them for “welcoming the rookie into the classroom.”