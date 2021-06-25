Local woman will appear on ABC’s ‘To Tell the Truth’ on Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS — What is New Orleans resident Shar Mansukhani doing on the ABC show, “To Tell The Truth”?

Shar is set to appear on Sunday’s episode of the show where the guest panelists will try to guess an important aspect of the lives of the contestants on the show.

The contestants are asked a series of questions from the celebrity panelists in order to figure it all out. Shar is set to appear along host Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s ‘Blackish’ and celebrity guest panelists Michael Ealy, Brad Garrett, and Jeannie Mai.

Tune in on Sunday night, June 27th at 9:00 p.m. on WGNO-TV.