Local uniform shop teams up with ‘Adopt A Family’ to get students school uniforms after Hurricane Ida

GRETNA (WGNO)— Many families are continuing to pick up the pieces left after Hurricane Ida. Many school students in our area lost their school uniforms.

“You wouldn’t think to evacuate with your school uniform,” Marty Sims, Owner of Skobel’s School Uniforms said.

After Hurricane Ida so many families lost everything including school uniforms.

“These kids don’t have anything,” he said.

Marty Sims at Skobel’s School Uniforms teamed up with “Adopt A Family” and the Jefferson Parish School Board to help out these families.

“We are matching donations to Adopt a Family up to $20-thousand dollars,” Sims said.

Sims went on to say, “They donate fifty dollars worth of uniforms to each student in need. Your typical elementary school student will get two uniform shirts, two uniform pants to set them up for a week of school.”

So far 18 schools in Jefferson Parish have reached out to Skobel’s School Uniforms to get their students uniforms after the storm.

“I always wanted to help people. The schools are very good to us, so we want to help them as much as possible too. We’ve been working directly with the schools letting them know if there’s a need to reach out to us,” he said.

So far Skobel’s has helped about 50 students in Jefferson Parish.

“Just getting out uniforms to those who need who lost everything during the hurricane,” Sims said.

Right now they are targeting Jefferson Parish schools, but will help other schools in other affected areas if the need is there.

If you’d like to donate to help students affected by Ida get school uniforms, here are the links:

Skobel’s School Uniforms, click HERE.

Adopt A Family, click HERE.