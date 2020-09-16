Local schools resume classes after Hurricane Sally

NEW ORLEANS – Now that Hurricane Sally has completely shifted away from Louisiana, several school districts in our viewing area will resume classes this morning.

Students will resume their regular schedules in St. Tammany, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and St. John the Baptist Parishes.

Additionally, all schools within the Archdiocese of New Orleans are reopening this morning. St. Charles Parish will resume classes tomorrow.

Universities are also reopening their campuses. Delgado, SUNO, the University of New Orleans, and Loyola are all back on schedule today.

Tulane is also resuming classes except in temporary classrooms. If you have a class in a temporary building, your classes will be online only.

Offices and buildings of New Orleans Public Schools will reopen today and virtual learning will resume. Those students set to begin in-person learning for pre-k through fourth grade are still delayed.

Some schools are planning on initiating in person learning starting tomorrow, but those schools have not been announced yet. Grades five through 12 will remain virtual.