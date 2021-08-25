Local restaurant provides free meals to healthcare workers amidst COVID-19 surge

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last year in April, hospitals were reaching breaking points. This year is no different from the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

A local restaurant owner and his staff in Gretna are cooking up a storm for healthcare workers in the West Bank.

Sun Ray Grill restaurant chef and owner Thomas Hinyup has a passion to serve his coastal dishes to the community, but now he’s on a mission to fill the bellies of local medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The foods all fine and dandy it’s the message that it sends. From a year two years from now they will may not even remember where it’s from, but they will remember the message someone did buy them food when they were at their lowest,” said Sun Ray Grill owner Thomas Hinyup.

Last year Hinyup and his team delivered about two thousand meals to healthcare professionals at hospitals on the West Bank and East Bank with the help of generous donations from the community.

They called it “Meals for Medicine.”

Hinyup relaunched the program and is asking the community to donate.

Horace Washington who has worked at the Sun Grill for four years said he has relatives in the healthcare industry and sees how hard it can be, especially during the fourth surge.

He is grateful for the healthcare workers in the community. He said it’s the least he can do for those putting their lives on the line every day.

Hinyup and Washington hope their meals show medical workers on the front lines that they are greatly appreciated.

They hope to continue serving as long as needed.

If you would like to donate, meals can be purchased for medical workers by calling Sun Ray Grill in Gretna at 504-391-0053.