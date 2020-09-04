Local officials seeking man for Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- The St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s help finding for a man who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle.
Officials have a warrant out for 41-year-old Joe Joseph Walker Jr.
Walker is facing one count of Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (A.T.V.), and one count of Attempted Theft, according to St.Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“During the incident, Walker attempted to steal a utility trailer that was loaded with an all-terrain vehicle. The owner of the trailer exited his residence, at which time Walker fled the scene towards La 306,” according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office in a Facebook post.
St.Charles officials describe Walker this way:
- Five feet and two inches tall.
- White male weighing about 150 pounds
Anyone with more information on Walker’s location is asked to call Detective Joseph Dewhirst of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or contact (985) 783-6807.
