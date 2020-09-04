Local officials seeking man for Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- The St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s help finding for a man who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle.

Officials have a warrant out for 41-year-old Joe Joseph Walker Jr.

Walker is facing one count of Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (A.T.V.), and one count of Attempted Theft, according to St.Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“During the incident, Walker attempted to steal a utility trailer that was loaded with an all-terrain vehicle. The owner of the trailer exited his residence, at which time Walker fled the scene towards La 306,” according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office in a Facebook post.

St.Charles officials describe Walker this way:

Five feet and two inches tall.

White male weighing about 150 pounds

Anyone with more information on Walker’s location is asked to call Detective Joseph Dewhirst of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or contact (985) 783-6807.