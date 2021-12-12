Local non-profit organization hosts annual toy drive Sunday afternoon

The best gifts for football players make them more comfortable on the field and in the locker room. Anything could be a great gift, from specialized equipment to fundamental needs like shoulder pads and mouth guards.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Sunday, December 12, the Ordinaire, Inc., the grass-roots organization is hosting its fifth annual holiday toy drive giveaway.

The event is meant to relieve the stress of holiday shopping and strapped pockets for families with children.

The drive caters to all babies and children up to 17-years-old.

Recipients can expect to receive clothes, bicycles, toys, and more.

Refreshments will also be provided.

WHO: Ordinaire, Inc.

Donald Williams, advisor, Ordinaire, Inc.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 12

12-3 p.m. CST

WHERE: Fischer Community Park

1701 Vespasian Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70114