NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a press conference on Tuesday, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal and St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith say they haven’t seen enough research concerning casino’s impact on local crime.

Both see violent crime happening in across Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans and are not interested in bringing the same to the North Shore.

Fandal is asking the council to hold off on Wednesday night’s vote to allow for more studies to be conducted.