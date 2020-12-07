Local K9 deputy suffering from Kidney Disease

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing some sad news and asking for prayers from the community.

A K9 deputy with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a health condition.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing this message:

Dear Friends, Please join the TPSO family in sharing our love, support, and prayers for Lt. Corey Michelli and TPSO K9 Deputy Vhari. K9 Vhari has recently been diagnosed with Kidney Disease and is not doing well. Vhari is a treasured member of the TPSO and is the best friend & partner of our Lt. Corey Michelli. We will keep you posted on Vhari’s condition and thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.

A full time K9 Unit has been a part of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2004.