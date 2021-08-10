Local grant allows NOLA hospitality workers to earn job skills for new career in healthcare administration.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thirty-seven former hospitality workers will graduate from Goodwill Technical College on Saturday and re-enter the New Orleans workforce for a career in healthcare administration.

With COVID-19 pandemic grinding the hospitality industry to a near halt over the past year and a half, GTC partnered with the RosaMary Foundation to establish a $100,000 grant that offers displaced workers an opportunity to learn new skills that will help them change careers.

Participants can enroll in GTC to study medical billing and coding, and medical assistant at no cost.

Potential students must have been formerly employed in hospitality and have a high school diploma.

Details on the graduation ceremony can be found below:

What: Goodwill Technical College Graduation

When: 11:00AM, Saturday August 14, 2021

Where: McDonogh 35 Auditorium; 4000 Cadillac Street, New Orleans

A complete list of graduates and their chosen field can be seen below: