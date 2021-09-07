Local favorite donut shop, ‘Bakers Dozen’ damaged by Ida but showing resilience by being back in business so quickly

JEFFERSON (WGNO)— The local donut shop on Jefferson Highway—Bakers Dozen got hit hard by the hurricane.
Windows were blown out and they had roof damage. Owner Brandi Miller says they were even looted, but all the theives got away with was cases of water and Bakers Dozen T-shirts.
This donut shop is now back in business showing their resilence wanting to help the people to get their lives back on track.
“It brightens their day to get donuts. A little bit of normalcy. They are used to getting donuts and seeing everybody here, so it just helps to get back to some type of normalcy,” Miller said.