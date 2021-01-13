Local fast-food franchise launches mobile ordering

‘Caniacs’ can now get their chicken finger fix even faster with new app...



NEW ORLEANS — Raising Cane’s customers now have the opportunity to o order, receive and enjoy its fast food menu with a new mobile app. Already known for its fast and convenient service, Raising Cane’s mobile online ordering allows customers to order ahead, skip the line and get their food even faster through takeout or curbside pickup.

‘One Love’ fast is especially important during this time when our drive-thrus have been so busy,” said company Co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran. “Our mobile app gives our customers an even faster way to get their hot, delicious chicken fingers, and I have no doubt they are going to love it.”

Currently due to COVID-19, Raising Cane’s dining rooms will remain closed until it is safe to re-open for crew and customers. Meanwhile, the Raising Cane’s app is now available in participating markets on Google Play and the Apple Store.