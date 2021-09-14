Local farmers feeling the loss of revenue and crops due to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, local farmers are struggling to make ends meet because their crops were damaged.

Typically rain is good for farmer’s crops, but not when it comes in the form of Hurricane Ida or Tropical Storm Nicholas.

“There’s just no way to entirely prevent against the elements when you have intense rains and winds,” Cordelia Heany, Executive Director of Market Umbrella said.

Market Umbrella operates Crescent City Farmer’s Markets. There are three markets that operate city-wide rain or shine.

Here at Crescent City Farmer’s Market all the farmers have been impacted by Ida with the loss of crops and revenue.

“Many of our vendors have lost tens of thousands of dollars in damage from Ida,” Heany said.

Charise Poche with Poche Family Farm out of Independence, Louisiana says although one of their hoop houses was completely destroyed, they’ve got some crops to sell because five of their hoop houses were not destroyed, but it still is a struggle.

“Emotionally it has been difficult. This is our livelihood. Not something we do on the side. Watching things you are invested in get destroyed is emotionally hard,” Poche said.

Poche went on to say, “That’s rough. Going two and a half weeks for us without any revenue. Just imagine your boss saying hey it rained outside and lots of wind, we are going to have to cut your paycheck for two and a half weeks. That’s really hard.”

Their loss is also a loss for consumers.

“You know we need produce at the market right now. Customers want to eat and their fridges are empty,” she said.

While these farmers have been hit hard, they’re not going to let all of this dampen their drive.

“The crops will absolutely grow again. Nicholas too shall pass,” Poche said.

A special emergency fund has been established to help local farmers. Fidelity Bank made the first major donation to the fund, contributing $7,500 to help farmers.

For more information on how to help, click HERE.