METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On June 1, many runners around the world laced up for Global Running Day.

On Wednesday morning a group of athletes met up bright and early at 6 a.m. at Lafreniere Park to start their days off with a run.

The group of runners, from a local team called BNG Endurance, invited the community to join them.

Roxanne Huesman, one of four captains of the endurance team said it’s important for everyone to get active.

“Global running day is a day to recognize running and get exposure and get everyone to come out and live a healthy lifestyle. If you walk half a mile, if you run 6 miles it’s just about trying to stay healthy and fit and for me, I always feel better. “

Roxanne said running not only helps her stay fit but also helps her de-stress, enjoy nature and unplug from the hectic world around her.

“Usually after a good run, I can usually make a clearer decision.”

She said everyone in the group has busy lives with balancing work and family and she said she feels like her hour spent running is her time for herself and her health.

All levels of runners and joggers are welcome to join.

“If you want to go a different pace if some folks want to go a little bit slower, the group we are meeting this morning will go a lot faster, but anyone can do what suits them.”

Roxanne said many of the runners compete in races around the country or compete in triathlons.

Currently, BNG Endurance has about 50 members who Roxanne said support and encourages each other to go after their goals.

She mentioned they also do other activities together such as bicycling and swimming.

“Anyone is welcome to meet us I hope everyone gets out to run, you know this could be the first day of many for ya, get out and get fit,” said Huesman.