Local detox and recovery center reopens post-Ida as National Recovery Month continues

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The fourth surge of COVID-19 and the recent impact of Hurricane Ida, for those across Southeast Louisiana suffering from addiction, treatment and recovery support has been, like many things, hard to come by.

And since September is ‘National Recovery Month,’ officials at NOLA Detox and Recovery Center (NOLA Detox) were eager to announce it was able to open its doors in Algiers on Wednesday and are once again accepting patients.

According to a media release received by WGNO, the team at NOLA Detox has been “working around the clock to ensure they could quickly resume operations and ultimately, be a resource for those struggling with addiction.”

COO Chris Copeland (left) and CEO Dan Forman reopen NOLA Detox to those suffering from addiction post-Hurricane Ida

Run by CEO Dan Forman and COO Chris Copeland, NOLA Detox uses medication-assisted treatment for its patients, but also prides itself on using the city’s food, music and people to “instill fundamental New Orleans culture into their treatment and teach patients how to enjoy life in recovery.”