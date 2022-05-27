KENNER (WGNO)— The AVP Pro Series New Orleans Open beach volleyball tournament will be played at Coconut Beach in Kenner this weekend.

There are several players competing with local ties to Louisiana like LSU products Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, who are coming off victories in their last two tournaments. They won the AVP Austin Open earlier this month and won an event in Turkey on the Volleyball World tour in which they beat the reigning Olympic silver medalists for the Championship match.

Another local tie is Metaririe native, Evan Cory who also recently won a match in La Paz, Mexico.

