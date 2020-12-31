Local authorities searching for missing teen from Tickfaw

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help with a missing person case.

Zaiden Thompson, 16, of Whiskey Ln. in Tickfaw has been missing for 12 days.

While Zaiden was reported missing three days ago, the missing teen from Tickfaw “was last seen on Dec. 19th, by a family member in the Albany area,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Zaiden is described this way:

Runaway

Black male

Approximately 5’8-5’10 inches tall

Weighs about 180-190 lbs

If you have any information about the location of Zaiden, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.