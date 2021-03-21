Local artist raises $8K to save Frenchmen Street Art Market

NEW ORLEANS — In a last ditch effort to raise money for the Frenchmen Street Art Market, which closed due to the impact of coronavirus, local artist Josh Wingerter was hard at work doing what he does best – making art, of course.

On Saturday, Wingerter held a fundraiser to raise money for the market’s rent.

Without this infusion of cash, the market was planning to close indefinitely.

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Photo courtesy Lee Hedgepeth

Wingerter’s art has become prolific during coronavirus, particularly his work that covers the boarded-up businesses around the city and especially in the Marigny.

The fundraiser lasted all day and raised over $8,000.