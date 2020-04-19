Local Artisan creates care packages to “share the love even though we can’t hug”

COVINGTON, La. – Andrea, the owner of Drêve, is a local artisan who is known for making beautiful tumblers and accessories. During this tough time, she’s decided to make care packages to share love with those in our lives.

Andrea founded Drêve in 2015, with a passion for designing, gifting and carefully curated finds. Her dream quickly grew to something much bigger than she could have ever imagined! “They say that hustle and heart will set you apart and I’ve lived by this saying through the journey of Drêve. If you would have asked me five years ago if this amazing dream would be where it is today, I probably would have smiled and agreed that it would eventually come to fruition but not this quickly.”

Drêve has a website full of monogrammed tumblers, trendy can coolers, plastic cups with hilarious sayings, wine glasses, fanny packs, purses, decals, key chains and so much more.

Now, Andrea is taking a new angle with Share The Love Care Packages. The thoughtfully curated care packages are meant to help celebrate those we hold close to our hearts from a distance “because joy, compassion and love aren’t cancelled.”

“Spreading love in small ways to help brighten the days of those we truly care about because

especially in times like this, it is in giving that we truly receive.”

These care packages range from thanking the wonderful glam nurse in your life, to sending a just-because package to a best friend across town. The gifter can include a sweet message with their order, and Andrea will hand-write it and deliver it with the package! She also wraps every gift that is ordered for local delivery or pick up.

Andrea says that she wanted to do something special for nurses, and those on the front lines because her heart ached for the Nurses who are both her customers and friends. “Since we can’t hug, this was my own way of Spreading the Love to all of the healthcare workers experiencing an array of emotions, stress, and responsibility.”

“We’ve been beyond humbled and honored to play a small part in helping to spread the love during this time and witnessing the incredible amount of kindness that everyone wants to share with one another.”

“I feel like I’m always running around making deliveries saying this, ‘Here’s a little something to Share the Love.’ It’s really the core foundation of our business and how this amazing dream that we get to live out every day all got started. I’m so used to greeting everyone with a hug but for now we will settle for sharing a big smile during these trying times. I think we all need to remember that we may not be able to hug but we can still Share the Love. Whether that’s a carefully curated Care Package or just a smile, it’s what makes the world go round!”

You can purchase a care package, or order something from her gorgeous spring collection, on her website, shopdreve.com. She’s currently offering free local delivery, pickup and standard shipping on her website.