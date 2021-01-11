Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 helps deputies catch three vehicle burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrests Friday related to an alleged vehicle burglary after receiving help from a police K9.

LPSO has 21-year-old Bryce Jones of New Orleans in custody. LSPO also arrested 24-year-old Robert Mitchell of New Orleans and 22-year-old Keyon Marice Randolph of Kenner, both of whom were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail, according to LPSO.

The chase to catch the suspects began after deputies were dispatched to Avoyelles Avenue in Denham Springs in reference to a burglary in progress at about 1 a.m. on Friday. The suspects then entered a vehicle to flee. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away, according to LPSO.

“This driver eventually crossed into a neighboring parish disregarding traffic signals, rules of the roadway and putting innocent lives in danger,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “As the driver approached the 10/12 split, the driver left the roadway crashing into a concrete divider.”

Then, three men exited the vehicle, fleeing on foot into a wooded area near the roadway, according to Ard.

That’s when an LPSO K9 helped LPSO and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehend the men, all of whom resisted arrest, Ard said.

“Jones has been identified as the driver,” Ard said. “Detectives also learned that the vehicle this trio was traveling in was reported stolen. All three have been linked to 5 vehicle burglaries in Livingston Trace. Stolen property (wallets, loose change) has been recovered. The three were pulling on vehicle door handles in the area looking for those left unlocked.”

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or can call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

