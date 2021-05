Jeremy Davenport at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans is proud to announce the return of live music.

Catch Jeremy Davenport and his band every Friday and Saturday night, in the Davenport Lounge.

With an updated and expanded stage, social distancing is easier than ever.

Shows are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the bar is open until 1 a.m.

Seating is first come, first serve.