‘Live Loud Vax and Vibes’ event Sunday at Guste Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, October 17, ESSENCE, the leading and only 100% Black-owned media, technology, and commerce company is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health to host the ESSENCE Live Loud Vax & Vibes Vaccination Drive, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The event will build upon ESSENCE’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its audience—including the critical mission of vaccinating Louisiana residents.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m. at Guste Park (MLK Drive at S. Liberty St.)

Attendees will enjoy giveaways, photo moments, live music, and more.

In addition, attendees who are vaccinated on-site will receive a chance to win tickets to the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture VIP Experience, the world’s largest cultural, entertainment and empowerment experience.

Attendees are also asked to donate supplies including cleaning kits, towels, baby/toddler supplies+clothes, feminine care, hygiene kits, underwear, and more.

*Vaccines and prizing are limited, so register today.

For more information or to register, visit ESSENCE.com/Vax-Vibes.