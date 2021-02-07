LIVE BLOG: Six LSU Tigers set to play in Super Bowl LV, plus two from Tulane and Sneed from Lousiana Tech

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Despite a delayed start to the season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the climax of the 2020-21 NFL season has finally arrived. The start of Super Bowl LV pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5) against the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs (16-2).

Super Bowl LV features six LSU players in the mix, as well as Ryan Griffin (QB) and Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes (CB) from Tulane and L’Jarius Sneed (CB) from Louisiana Tech.

The game also marks the first time in league history a participating team will play in a Super Bowl inside their own home – Raymond James Stadium.

The game marks the second year in a row for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25, while the Bucs QB Tom Brady, 43, makes his 10th Super Bowl start in search for a seventh ring after having won six in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots (2000-2019).

Join the WGNO Sports team, as well as a cameo or two from a past member, for live Super Bowl updates throughout the game with a keen eye focused on the nine players grounded with Louisiana roots.