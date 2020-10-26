LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on Zeta, now a hurricane

Local

by: Carolyn Roy

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Monday afternoon on Hurricane Zeta and its possible impacts for Louisiana.  

The briefing is set to get underway at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Tropical Storm Zeta strengthened into a hurricane early Monday afternoon – the 11th of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, formed Sunday. By 3 p.m. ET Monday, the storm was about 105 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to weaken as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Once Zeta passes the peninsula and moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, the NHC says it will likely strengthen again. The storm is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday at or near hurricane strength.

Latest on Tropical Storm Zeta

Monday

80° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 82° 77°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 90% 82° 72°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Friday

68° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 68° 58°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 62°

Sunday

74° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 74° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

9 PM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

10 PM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

