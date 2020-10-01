LIVE AT 2 P.M.: News conference on plans, impact of 2020 USA Boxing National Championships coming to Shreveport

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to welcome the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships to Shreveport-Bossier.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to welcome the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships to Shreveport-Bossier.

The news conference is set for 2 p.m. and is expected to be “theatrical,” complete with stage show lights and a traditional boxing announcer. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The championships have been moved from Lake Charles to Shreveport because of damage caused by Hurricane Laura and are now set to take place at the Shreveport Convention Center December 5-12, welcoming nearly 3,000 amateur boxers, coaches, and boxing enthusiasts to the area.

USA Boxing representatives will join the SBSC, along with Olympian Boxer Tim Dement, Lt. Gov. Billy Nunguesser, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, and other local leaders in weighing in on the significance of bringing USA Boxing to Shreveport-Bossier for the championships.

“Shreveport, Bossier City, and the State of Louisiana are proud to host the 2020 National Boxing Championships in December,” said Kelly Wells, executive director for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission said in a statement announcing the news conference.

“Primarily, I would like to acknowledge my unwavering respect for Lake Charles and their investment in USA Boxing, which ultimately highlights Louisiana as a destination for national, elite sporting events. As they recover from the detrimental effects of Hurricane Laura, Shreveport-Bossier is excited to keep this event within our state, which is expected to bring an estimated $2 million in economic impact the area. On behalf of the Sports Commission team and Shreveport-Bossier community, I would like to thank the USA Boxing family for entrusting us with this incredible event, as well as the Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Shreveport Convention Center, Hilton Shreveport and the local boxing community. We’ll deliver nothing less than world-class hospitality in sportsman’s paradise.”