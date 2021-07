NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., NOLA Public Schools discusses a plan for in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr.Henderson Lewis Jr., NOLA Public Schools Superintendent, and other school officials and staff will attend a press conference.

In the conference, NOLA-PS details how its mobile vaccine and routine COVID-19 testing will help keep students in the classroom learning.