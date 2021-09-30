Live at 1 p.m.: NOPD discusses ‘Operation Golden Eagle’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department will hold a media briefing to discuss the results of Operation Golden Eagle.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Deputy Chief Superintendent John Thomas, Col. Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent, Col. Terry Ebbert, Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr., New Orleans Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Carroll of the New Orleans Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will all attend the conference.