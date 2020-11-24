Liuzza’s in Mid-City up for sale

NEW ORLEANS – Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City is up for sale.

The listing was recently announced by the McEnery Company. The neighborhood eatery has been open since 1947 and has been a favorite of generations of New Orleans residents.

“Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar is open, continuing to operate and for the first time, is listed for sale,” a Facebook post about the listing reads. “This offering includes the two-story, 3,586 square foot building, the 11,738 square foot corner site, the furniture, fixtures and equipment (F, F & E) and the business enterprise value (BEV) of the ongoing restaurant operation.”

Two empty lots adjacent to Liuzza’s are also included in the sale, along with the restaurant’s nine parking spaces. A second floor apartment and a storage space are also included.

The price is set at $2.4 million.

“With so many new developments in the immediately surrounding blocks, this hot area is primed to continue to support this beloved Mid-City landmark and business for generations to come,” the Facebook post reads.