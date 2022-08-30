NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Homeowners in New Orleans East have dealt with unfinished roadwork for over two years.

Puddles, brush and orange cones filled Mercier Street since the project started.

“Garbage trucks been stuck there, mail trucks been stuck, other vehicles hitting the grates,” Larry Jackson said. “You name it, it has happened.”

Jackson lived on Mercier Street for 27 years. He said the road caused costly damage to his car, as well.

“The entire street, when it rains, it’s a canal,” Jackson said.

The road work website listing for Mercier Street showed a scheduled end date of January-March 2023 and a budget of over $21 million. However, it did not provide information on how much money will go toward fixing Mercier Street.

Jackson said he’s frustrated with the lack of information but was not surprised.

“It’s extremely aggravating,” Jackson said. “But it goes along with everything else with infrastructure in New Orleans at this point.”

The roadwork department did not respond to our request for information on the project.