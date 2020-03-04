Little Freddie King performs on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



NEW ORLEANS -- Little Freddie King was showing off his unique style on the Twist Stage recently as he performed "Walking with Freddie." Friday, walking with Freddie also means helping sex trafficking victims.

The blues legend donated his shoes to Free NOLA to help raise money at its Love and Roses Gala. Artist Tami Curtis used Little Freddie's shoes in her artwork, which will be up for auction at the gala.

Little Freddie also donated a signed guitar, which he played on the Twist Stage for a couple of performances.

Free NOLA provides outreach to sex trafficking victims and operates a safe house for those who want to leave the lifestyle.

The Love and Roses Gala raises money to help Free NOLA's mission. It's Friday, 7:00 p.m., at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. It will have live and silent auctions, food, drink, and fun. An expert will present a talk on sex trafficking.

More information and tickets are available on the Free NOLA website.