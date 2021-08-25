Listen to the voice that got a New Orleans teenager into Juilliard

Felix Zender sings from New Orleans to New York City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Felix Zender is on the way.

Headed to New York City.

From New Orleans, in fact.

Felix is about to become a student at Juilliard, the world-famous school for actors and dancers and singers.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to hear how Felix Zender sings.

At nineteen, Felix already had quite a resume, a lifetime of musical theatre.

A friend encouraged Felix to audition for NOCCA, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

The friend suggested Felix sing.

But not musical theatre.

Opera.

Felix did. And did get into NOCCA.

A couple of years later, another opera audition.

And Felix gets into The Juilliard School.