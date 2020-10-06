Listen: it’s the ‘Wedding Song of 2020’

New Orleans songwriting teacher writes it for the world

NEW ORLEANS – 2020 will not go down as one of the best.

Not one of the good ones.

But The Good Ones is exactly how Jim McCormick sees it.

That’s how Jim writes it.

Jim McCormick writes songs.

And he teaches students how to write songs at Loyola University in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood found Jim on campus at Loyola in New Orleans, writing a song.

Sometimes in his notebook.

Sometimes in his cell phone.

The song he wrote that was recorded by country music singer Gabby Barrett is being called the “Wedding Song of 2020”.

In a year that most everybody wants to divorce or at least separate from, he’s a little something to sing that might just make you smile.