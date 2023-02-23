NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When Ricky Windhorst gets into the mood to make some music, he’s in a New Orleans state of mind.

Rick or as he calls himself on his new album, Big Easy Rick considers himself, One Lucky Dog.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wonders how this guy got to be Best in Show.



You may remember Rick from the time when COVID canceled Mardi Gras, that’s when he moved to the microphone to record the record he called, The Krewe of Quarantine.



Now he’s back in business celebrating the city with seven of his own original songs/

Including what Bill Wood believes has to be a hit, the song called Hugga Bugga Choo Choo Choo.

He hopes his music takes you back.

Back to the time when you were growing up.

It’s old music.

For New Orleans.

