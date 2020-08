BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some Winn-Dixie stores are closing early on Monday, August 24, due to Tropical Storm Marco.

Tropical Storm Marco is forecasted to make landfall on Monday and bring some wind and rain with it.

What that means for Winn-Dixie shoppers is that various locations in the state are closing at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. on Monday.

You can find which stores are closing here.

Winn-Dixie states that all stores will return to regular hours of operation on Tuesday, August 25.