LIST: Where to catch July 4th firework shows

New Orleans area fireworks. Photo by Rick Erbach.

NEW ORLEANS — Independence Day is nearing and City Leaders are gearing up for firework displays.

If you’re wondering where to catch the shows, we have that list, right here on WGNO.com.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July 4th with friends, family, and fireworks.

Check back often, as this list will be updated frequently.

ORLEANS PARISH

  • Happy 3rd of July: ***TBD***
  • Go 4th on the River: ***CANCELLED***
  • Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez: ***CANCELLED***

JEFFERSON PARISH

  • Here Comes the Boom! at Treasure Chest Casino: ***TBD***

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

  • Slidell Heritage FestivalJuly 3rd
    Slidell’s Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell, LA 70458
    Fireworks show only
    Gates open at 6pm and the band starts playing at 7pm
    Fireworks display at 9pm
    There will be food trucks and beverages available for purchase
    https://www.slidellheritagefest.org/
  • Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration: July 2-3-4-5
    17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington
    Reservations required, 3 night minimum.
    Weekend activities include: band Saturday night, D.J. with fireworks Sunday night, tournaments, golf cart parade, poker run, hayrides, daily bingos, games, and more! Waterslide open late on Saturday & Sunday nights ($)

