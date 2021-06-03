LIST: Where to catch July 4th firework shows

NEW ORLEANS — Independence Day is nearing and City Leaders are gearing up for firework displays.

If you’re wondering where to catch the shows, we have that list, right here on WGNO.com.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July 4th with friends, family, and fireworks.

Check back often, as this list will be updated frequently.

ORLEANS PARISH

Happy 3rd of July: ***TBD***

Go 4th on the River: ***CANCELLED***

Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez: ***CANCELLED***

JEFFERSON PARISH

Uncle Sam Jam: July 3rd

Lafreniere Park, Al Copeland Concert Meadow

12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

Fireworks show at 9 pm

https://www.unclesamjamjefferson.com/

Here Comes the Boom! at Treasure Chest Casino: ***TBD***

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: July 3rd

https://www.facebook.com/madisonvilleoldfashioned4thofjuly/

Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration: July 4

Mandeville Lakefront

Fireworks over the lake at dusk

https://www.facebook.com/events/498022044582392

Slidell Heritage Festival: July 3rd

Slidell’s Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell, LA 70458

Fireworks show only

Gates open at 6pm and the band starts playing at 7pm

Fireworks display at 9pm

There will be food trucks and beverages available for purchase

https://www.slidellheritagefest.org/

Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration: July 2-3-4-5

17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington

Reservations required, 3 night minimum.

Weekend activities include: band Saturday night, D.J. with fireworks Sunday night, tournaments, golf cart parade, poker run, hayrides, daily bingos, games, and more! Waterslide open late on Saturday & Sunday nights ($)