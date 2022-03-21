NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With threats of severe weather in the area, many schools will close their doors on Tuesday, March 22 in anticipation. See which schools are closed by checking the list below for updates.

Pearl River County Schools

Due to the enhanced threat of severe weather conditions Tuesday afternoon, PRCS will institute an early release day, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22. Will follow the schedule below for school dismissal times:

PRC Middle School: 11:55 a.m.

PRC High School & Endeavor School: 12:00 noon

PRC Elementary School: 1:30 p.m.

St. James Parish School System

Due to the potential for hazardous weather conditions, all St. James Parish schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, March 22, 2022. However, all employees are expected to work remotely and all students should participate in virtual learning to the greatest extent possible. Students should log onto Google Classroom for attendance purposes and access their assignments for the day. Teachers will be available to communicate with students via Google Classroom throughout the day. All after-school activities are also canceled. We anticipate a return to in-person learning on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Washington Parish Schools

Will hold a virtual day on Tuesday, March 22 due to severe weather threats.