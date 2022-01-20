LIST: Schools closed on Friday ahead of forecasted winter weather

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With wintry weather predicted for the greater part of Southeast Louisiana, area schools have adjusted their learning plans in preparation of frigid temperatures. Check out the list below to see which schools are closed on Friday, January 21.
Archdiocese of New Orleans
Closed Friday, January 21. Check school communications for distance learning information.
- Orleans Parish
- De La Salle High School, New Orleans
- St. Alphonsus, New Orleans
- St. Benedict the Moor School, New Orleans
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- Ascension of Our Lord, LaPlace
- St. Charles Catholic High School, LaPlace
- St. Joan of Arc, LaPlace
- St. Peter, Reserve
- St. Tammany Parish
- All Catholic school campuses closed
- Washington Parish
- Annunciation, Bogalusa – Due to the possibility of icy roads, schools will have a late start on Friday. Students may arrive beginning at 9:30, and class will begin at 10:00. Warm free dress is allowed
Belle Chasse Academy
All facilities closed Friday. All students will work independently and asynchronously at home. Students must log in and record attendance in the form posted in the homeroom teacher’s Google classroom in order to be counted as present. Students are reminded to log into each teacher’s Google classroom for all assignments.
St. James Parish Schools
All schools will switch to distance learning on Friday, January 21. Check back to the school system’s Facebook page for more information on remote learning procedures.
St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools
All schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. Click here for important distance learning information.
St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
Friday will be a distance learning day for all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, and employees will work remotely. All STPPS students will need to log in to their Google Classroom and follow the posted instructions.
Tangipahoa Parish School System
Friday will be distance learning day. Click here for more information.