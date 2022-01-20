LIST: Schools closed on Friday ahead of forecasted winter weather

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With wintry weather predicted for the greater part of Southeast Louisiana, area schools have adjusted their learning plans in preparation of frigid temperatures. Check out the list below to see which schools are closed on Friday, January 21.

Archdiocese of New Orleans

Closed Friday, January 21. Check school communications for distance learning information.

Orleans Parish De La Salle High School, New Orleans St. Alphonsus, New Orleans St. Benedict the Moor School, New Orleans

St. John the Baptist Parish Ascension of Our Lord, LaPlace St. Charles Catholic High School, LaPlace St. Joan of Arc, LaPlace St. Peter, Reserve

St. Tammany Parish All Catholic school campuses closed



Washington Parish Annunciation, Bogalusa – Due to the possibility of icy roads, schools will have a late start on Friday. Students may arrive beginning at 9:30, and class will begin at 10:00. Warm free dress is allowed



Belle Chasse Academy

All facilities closed Friday. All students will work independently and asynchronously at home. Students must log in and record attendance in the form posted in the homeroom teacher’s Google classroom in order to be counted as present. Students are reminded to log into each teacher’s Google classroom for all assignments.

St. James Parish Schools

All schools will switch to distance learning on Friday, January 21. Check back to the school system’s Facebook page for more information on remote learning procedures.

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools

All schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. Click here for important distance learning information.

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools

Friday will be a distance learning day for all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, and employees will work remotely. All STPPS students will need to log in to their Google Classroom and follow the posted instructions.

Tangipahoa Parish School System

Friday will be distance learning day. Click here for more information.