LIST: Salvation Army feeding units for Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Salvation Army of Lake Charles

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Salvation Army has 9 mobile feeding units are stationed and roaming into neighborhoods to help get food to those in need.

LUNCH LOCATIONS (Starting the Noon hour):

LUNCH LOCATIONS (Starting the Noon hour):

*Boutee Walmart – 13001 HWY 90, Boutee, LA 70039

*House of Joy – 1510 Lindsburg Dr. SlidelL

*United Saints Recovery Projects – 2309 Dryades Street, New Orleans, LA

*State Farm Parking Lot – 1109 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001

*Winn Dixie – 2104 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70062

*Gentilly Area/Dillard Area – Gentilly Area/Dillard Area | Roaming

*Freret & Washington Intersection – New Orleans

*Westwego, LA – Roaming

For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:

  • Visit helpsalvationarmy.org
  • Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
  • Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News