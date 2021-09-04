LIST: Salvation Army feeding units for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports that U.S. President Joe Biden has officially made disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ida.

A total of 25 parishes are covered by this declaration, including three Acadiana Parishes. Affected parishes include: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes.