LIST: Salvation Army feeding units for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Salvation Army has 9 mobile feeding units are stationed and roaming into neighborhoods to help get food to those in need.
LUNCH LOCATIONS (Starting the Noon hour):
LUNCH LOCATIONS (Starting the Noon hour):
*Boutee Walmart – 13001 HWY 90, Boutee, LA 70039
*House of Joy – 1510 Lindsburg Dr. SlidelL
*United Saints Recovery Projects – 2309 Dryades Street, New Orleans, LA
*State Farm Parking Lot – 1109 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001
*Winn Dixie – 2104 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70062
*Gentilly Area/Dillard Area – Gentilly Area/Dillard Area | Roaming
*Freret & Washington Intersection – New Orleans
*Westwego, LA – Roaming
For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:
- Visit helpsalvationarmy.org
- Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
- Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill