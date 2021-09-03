POD locations open in Slidell community

Viana Chacol, 65, and her dog, Chanel, rest at a cooling shelter at the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Point Of Distribution Site (PODS) in Slidell is now open.

The PODS will be located at Fritchie Park on West Howze Beach Road and will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily until St. Tammany Parish is no longer in a recovery phase.

Two MRE’s, six bottles of water, and one bag of ice are available for every person in the vehicle. Rations are determined by the National Guard and GOHSEP.

The PODS in Covington at First Baptist Church on LA 1085 is also open today from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.