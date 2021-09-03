POD locations open in Slidell community

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Point Of Distribution Site (PODS) in Slidell is now open.
The PODS will be located at Fritchie Park on West Howze Beach Road and will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily until St. Tammany Parish is no longer in a recovery phase.
Two MRE’s, six bottles of water, and one bag of ice are available for every person in the vehicle. Rations are determined by the National Guard and GOHSEP.
The PODS in Covington at First Baptist Church on LA 1085 is also open today from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.