LIST: Meals provided by the Salvation Army at different locations Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, September 2, the Salvation Army will deploy mobile kitchens planned to serve 500 -1,500 meals each in the Greater New Orleans areas.

Here is the schedule and locations residents can find a meal:

LUNCH LOCATIONS (12-2 PM):

  • Treme Recreation Center
    • 900 N. Villere St
  • Gernon Brown Recreation Center
    • 1001 Harrison Ave
  • Milne Recreation Center
    • 5420 Franklin Ave
  • Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center
    • 4300 St. Claude
  • John P. Lyons Recreation Center
    • 624 Louisiana Ave
  • Rosenwald Recreation Center
    • 1120 S. Broad Ave
  • Tulane & Broad intersection
    • 2601 Tulane Ave
  • Rouses Market
    • 4500 Tchoupitoulas St
  • John P Lyons Recreation Center
    • 624 Louisiana Ave
  • Milne Recreation Center
    • 5420 Franklin Ave
  • Cut Off Recreation Center
    • 6600 Belgrade St

DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):

  • Joe W. Brown Recreation Center
    • 5601 Read Blvd
  • Cut Off Recreation Center
    • 6600 Belgrade St

For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:

  • Visit helpsalvationarmy.org
  • Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
  • Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill

