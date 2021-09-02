LIST: Meals provided by the Salvation Army at different locations Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, September 2, the Salvation Army will deploy mobile kitchens planned to serve 500 -1,500 meals each in the Greater New Orleans areas.
Here is the schedule and locations residents can find a meal:
LUNCH LOCATIONS (12-2 PM):
- Treme Recreation Center
- 900 N. Villere St
- Gernon Brown Recreation Center
- 1001 Harrison Ave
- Milne Recreation Center
- 5420 Franklin Ave
- Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center
- 4300 St. Claude
- John P. Lyons Recreation Center
- 624 Louisiana Ave
- Rosenwald Recreation Center
- 1120 S. Broad Ave
- Tulane & Broad intersection
- 2601 Tulane Ave
- Rouses Market
- 4500 Tchoupitoulas St
- Cut Off Recreation Center
- 6600 Belgrade St
DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):
- Joe W. Brown Recreation Center
- 5601 Read Blvd
- Cut Off Recreation Center
- 6600 Belgrade St
For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:
- Visit helpsalvationarmy.org
- Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
- Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill