LIST: Meals provided by the Salvation Army at different locations Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, September 2, the Salvation Army will deploy mobile kitchens planned to serve 500 -1,500 meals each in the Greater New Orleans areas.

Here is the schedule and locations residents can find a meal:

LUNCH LOCATIONS (12-2 PM):

Treme Recreation Center 900 N. Villere St

Gernon Brown Recreation Center 1001 Harrison Ave

Milne Recreation Center 5420 Franklin Ave

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center 4300 St. Claude

John P. Lyons Recreation Center 624 Louisiana Ave

Rosenwald Recreation Center 1120 S. Broad Ave

Tulane & Broad intersection 2601 Tulane Ave

Rouses Market 4500 Tchoupitoulas St

Cut Off Recreation Center 6600 Belgrade St



DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center 5601 Read Blvd

Cut Off Recreation Center 6600 Belgrade St



For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:

Visit helpsalvationarmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill