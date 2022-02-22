NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans has updated its Friday Fish Fry calendar for Lent.

Here is an updated schedule:

ASCENSION OF OUR LORD:

799 Fairway Drive, LaPlace.

Ash Wednesday and each Friday in Lent, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Two pieces of fried fish, Cajun-boiled potatoes, corn, $12 ($10 child’s plate).

ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY MISSION:

6951 Hwy 39 Braithwaite

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8, 2-6 p.m

Fish, potato salad or baked mac, veggie, salad, dessert, drink, $10.

BLESSED FRANCIS X. SEELOS PARISH:

3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans

March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 6-7:30 p.m

Two pieces fried fish, two sides, bread, dessert, $10.

DIVINE MERCY:

4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy. Kenner

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m

Drive-thru only.

March 4, 18, 25, April 1 and 8

Menu: fried fish, fries, corn on the cob, roll, $12. March 11 menu: choice of fried fish or fried shrimp, $10.

HOLY FAMILY:

1220 14th Ave. Franklinton

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 4-7 p.m

Dine-in or take-out.

Half-pound fried catfish, potato planks, coleslaw, corn, roll, dessert, $12.

HOLY NAME OF JESUS:

6325 Cromwell Place, New Orleans

March 11, 25, April 8, 5-7:30 p.m.

Fried fish or shrimp with sides, $12 ($10 child); fish and shrimp combo with sides, $14

Pick up or dine in

MARY QUEEN OF PEACE:

1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville,

Fridays during Lent, starting March 4.

Fried fish, baked fish or fried shrimp. (985) 626-6977.

OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE:

1000 N. Starrett, Metairie (corner W. Metairie)

Drive-thru only. March 4, , 8, 25 and April 1, 8 from 4 p.m.

All platters include corn, potatoes and a roll.

Fried fish or Crawfish pie platter ($9); crawfish pies ($4); shrimp etouffe with rice ($6 pint); bread pudding ($3 slice).

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP:

9016 Hwy. 23, Belle Chasse, KC Council Hall.

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Catfish plates with fries, coleslaw, bread, $12; white beans, $4; desserts, $1-2.

OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY:

3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans.

March 11, 18, 25 from 5:50-8:30 p.m.

Catfish, french fries, coleslaw, green beans, $10. Soft drinks, water, beer, wine, desserts sold separately.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS:

375 Spruce St., Norco, KC Hall

Fridays during Lent, 4-7 p.m.

Fried fish and shrimp with fries, vegetable, dessert, $10.

ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE:

3101 Eton St., Algiers

Fridays during Lent beginning March 4.

Fish, shrimp, and combo platters, $12 (includes: green beans, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.) Gumbo, $6. Cheese pizza, $2/slice. Homemade desserts and drinks available.

ST. ANGELA MERIC:

901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, Msgr. Kern Center.

March 11, 25 and April 8, 5-8 p.m. Inside menu: Fried fish, fries, coleslaw, bread, $12 ($10 kids); grilled fish plate with peas, coleslaw, bread, $14; fried shrimp plate with fries, coleslaw, bread, $14; shrimp/corn soup, $5; cheese pizza, $3.

Drive-thru menu: fried fish plates, $12 ($10 child).

ST. ANN:

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 6 p.m.

Drive-thru at cafeteria door, 4921 Meadowdale St., fried fish plate, fried shrimp, or combo plate.

ST. ANSELM:

306 St. Mary St., Madisonville.

Fridays during Lent, Fried catfish or shrimp plates; seafood plate with soft shell crab or crab cakes; Shrimp Caesar Salad, Gumbo with Rice.

(985) 845-7342.

ST. ANTHONY/ST. PIUS X:

2685 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte.

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday.

Fried shrimp, fried catfish or combo plates with fries.

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA:

234 Angus Drive, Luling.

Fridays of Lent, March 4-April 8, 5-7 p.m.

Fish plate or gumbo with potato salad, $10. Drinks/desserts also sold.

ST. BENEDICT:

20370 Smith Road, Covington

Take-out only.

March 11, 25 and April 8, 4-7 p.m.

Fish or shrimp plate with potato salad, green beans, French bread, $10.

ST. BENILDE:

1901 Division St., Metairie.

March 11 and April 8, 5:30-8 p.m. (dine in only);

March 25, 5:30-8 p.m. (drive-thru only).

Pre-sold tickets – call (504) 834-4980 – may pick up or dine in beginning at 5 p.m.

ST. BERNARD:

2805 Bayou Road, St. Bernard.

All Lent Fridays except Good Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Dine-in/take-out. Fried fish, shrimp, stuffed crabs or seafood combo $20-30; seafood po-boys (no fries), $16; stuffed crab, $10; sides of shrimp jambalaya, shrimp fettuccine, green bean casserole, potato salad, coleslaw, French fries, baked macaroni, $5-10; water, sodas, desserts, $1.

ST. BONAVENTURE:

329 South Jamie Blvd., Avondale.

Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday

4-7:30 p.m. Shrimp, fish, oyster plates and shrimp okra gumbo.

Market price.

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA:

105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, cafeteria.

March 18, 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.,

Pick up or dine in.

Fried fish, shrimp and soft shell crab with fries, salad, hush puppies. Desserts sold. April 1 and 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., pick up or dine in. Fried fish, shrimp and soft shell crabs, shrimp gumbo and shrimp remoulade salad. Desserts sold.

ST. CHARLES BORROMEO:

13396 River Road, Destrehan, drive-thru by school gym.

March 25, April 1, 8, 5-7 p.m.

Fried fish, potatoes, green salad, bread, $10.

ST. CHRISTOPHER THE MARTYR:

3900 Derbigny, Metairie

Drive-thru only.

March 4 and 18, April 8, 6 p.m. Fried fish or shrimp, $12; combo, $13; plates come with corn, Cajun potatoes, coleslaw, bread. March 11 and April 1: Fried fish or shrimp, $12; combo, $13; plates come with French fries, salad, bread.

ST. CLEMENT OF ROME:

4317 Richland Ave, Metairie.

March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 5:30 p.m. in cafeteria.

Menu to be announced.

ST. CLETUS:

3600 Claire Ave., Gretna.

March 2 (Ash Wednesday) and all Fridays of Lent. Ash Wednesday, Fish plates only.

All Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday) Fish, shrimp or oyster plates and Po-Boys. Desserts and drinks are also available for purchase.

(504) 367-7951.

ST. DAVID:

5617 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, parish hall.

March 11, April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fried fish or shrimp, mac and cheese, potato salad, peas, bread, cake, $10; combo plate, $13.

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER:

444 Metairie Road, Metairie, cafeteria.

Dine in or take out. March 11, 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fried fish, potatoes, salad, bread, $10 ($6 child); seafood gumbo, $6; cheese pizza, $1. Desserts also sold.

ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL:

4700 Pineda St., New Orleans.

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dine-in or take out. Two pieces of fried or baked fish, mac and cheese, veggies, salad (potato or green), dessert, drink, $10.

Five or more orders, call (504) 282-0296 by 9 a.m. on Friday.

Delivery available for 10-plus orders.

“Buy 10 plates, get 1 plate free” offer.

Donate toiletries, belts or an adult-size backpacks for the homeless and get a free dessert (one a person per visit).

ST. HUBERT:

176 Anthony F. Monica St., Garyville

Ash Wednesday and all Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

4:30-7 p.m. in parish hall

Fried fish, mac and cheese, vegetable, cake, $10 ($12, two fillets).

ST. JAMES MAJOR:

3736 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans.

March 11, 25, April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fried fish, peas, potato salad, bread, $15.

Sweets and drinks are sold separately.

ST. JANE DE CHANTAL:

72054 Maple St., Abita Springs.

All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 4:30-8 p.m.

Fried catfish, fried shrimp, gumbo, French fries, coleslaw, bread, $10; drinks, desserts, $1.

ST. JOACHIM:

5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero.

Drive-thru all Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Three pieces of fried catfish, French fries, coleslaw and dessert, $9

ST. JOAN OF ARC:

529 W. 5th St., LaPlace.

March 4, 11, 18, and 25 and April 8.

Fried fish plate, $10; fried shrimp plate, $12. (985) 652-9100.

ST. JOHN BOSCO:

2114 Oakmere Dr., Harvey.

March 4th Through the end of lent except Good Friday.

Menu and Cost: Fish, coleslaw, roll fries, drinks and desserts sold separately.

The meal is $12.00 and a bargain.

ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS:

61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe.

March 11, 25, April 8, 4:30-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only. Catfish, shrimp or combo meal including “smashed” potatoes, green beans, hush puppies, $12.

ST. JOSEPH:

610 Sixth St., Gretna,

Dine in or take out from gym, 5-7 p.m.

Desserts and drinks sold separately.

March 25: Fried catfish, baked macaroni, bread, coleslaw or shrimp and grits dinner with bread, coleslaw, $10. April 1: Fried catfish, baked macaroni, bread, coleslaw or white beans and rice, shrimp, bread, coleslaw, $10. April 8: Fried catfish, baked macaroni, bread, coleslaw or shrimp stew with rice, bread, coleslaw, $10.

ST. LOUIS KING OF FRANCE:

1609 Carrollton Ave., Metairie, Drive-thru only.

March 11, 18, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Shrimp or catfish platters, $11; combo, $13; includes French fries, bread. Pizza, $2; French fries, $3; water, sodas, $1.

ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST:

910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell.

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 5-8 p.m.

Baked or fried fish with choice of two sides (coleslaw, smashed potatoes or French fries) and Hawaiian roll, $10. Desserts available.

ST. MARY MAGDALEN:

6425 West Metairie Ave., Metairie, drive-thru.

March 11, 25, 5:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp or combo plates with potatoes, coleslaw, $12.

1050 B Robert Blvd., Slidell.

Drive-thru-only by Men’s Club. March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8. Fried fish plate includes mac & cheese, coleslaw, roll, $12. Enter at gate by El Paso Restaurant on Robert Blvd., pickup at gym. Credit cards accepted.

ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE:

10021 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge.

March 11. Fish & sides $15/plate; cheese pizza $5/2 slices; desserts and beverages.

(504) 737-4537

ST. PETER:

125 East 19th Ave., Covington.

Drive-thru only behind school cafeteria.

All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Fried catfish or shrimp, French fries, bread and potato salad or coleslaw, $12; extra side $2.

ST. PIUS X:

6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans.

March 11, April 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m., cafeteria. Fried fish, salad, mac and cheese, pizza, desserts, beverages.

Presale tickets at www.stpiusxnola.org. Dine in, drive-thru.

ST. RAYMOND-ST. LEO THE GREAT:

,2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans.

All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fish, mac and cheese, peas, potato salad; beverages sold.

ST. ROSALIE:

600 Second Ave., Harvey, drive thru.

All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, $10; fried fish/shrimp combo plate, $11; fried shrimp plate, $12.

ST. THOMAS:

17605 Hwy. 15 Pointe-A-La-Hache.

March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shrimp/fish with potato salad or baked mac, vegetable, salad, dessert, $10.

VISITATION OF OUR LADY:

3520 Ames Blvd., Marrero.

Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Dine in cafeteria or take out. Fried fish and shrimp plates, po-boys, broiled fish plates, stuffed baked potatoes, etouffee, hush puppies, coleslaw, potato salad and desserts sold. Menu: www.vol.org.

