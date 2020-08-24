List: Free sandbag pickup in New Orleans metro area – Tuesday only

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans City Council is partnering with the City of New Orleans and Mayor Latoya Cantrell to offer free sandbags to residents across the city to help them prepare for Tropical Storm Laura.

There will be four distribution sites in Algiers, Central City, Gentilly and New Orleans East on Tuesday, August 25, from 8 AM to 12 NOON.

No documentation is required, and sandbags are limited to four per person.

Free sandbags available tomorrow, August 25, at the following locations:

Algiers

Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St, New Orleans, LA 70114



Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113

(Enter parking lot on Jackson Avenue)



St. Raymond Church, 2916 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119



Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70126