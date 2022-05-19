NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) released a list of locations handing out face masks.

Free N95 and surgical masks have been made available for children and adults at several libraries and fire stations in Orleans Parish.

According to an NOHD spokesperson, each library received 200 children’s masks and a minimum of 2,000 adult masks.

In a press briefing on Tuesday morning, NOHD Director, Dr. Avegno, explained that the City of New Orleans has seen a steady increase in positive cases for several weeks.

Because of these numbers, Orleans Parish officially meets the criteria to move from the low-risk category to medium-risk, according to CDC metrics.

The City’s average daily case count is currently 155. That is five times more than it was a month ago.

NOLA Mask Handouts