NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Windy weather is expected across the region on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, a “High Wind Warning” will be in effect. Strong winds up to 70 mph are expected along with possible tornadoes.

In preparation, some schools in the area have announced early dismissal.

Here is a list of schools that have announced early dismissal and cancellations:

St. James Parish School System All St. James Parish schools and buildings will operate under an early dismissal schedule tomorrow, March 30, 2022. Head Start and high schools will dismiss at 1:00 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. All after-school activities are canceled.

St.Bernard Parish Public Schools All tutoring and after-school activities are canceled for tomorrow, March 30, 2022.



St.John the Baptist Parish Public Schools Wednesday, March 30, 2022, all SJBP after-school activities and the community forum for Emily C. Watkins will be canceled.



Washington Parish Schools After-school activities are canceled.



Tangipahoa Parish School System All schools will have a normal day of school. However, all after-school activities will be canceled on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.



St. Tammany Parish Public School System All afterschool activities, including sports, clubs, and events, have been canceled. Normal schedules. Aftercare will follow the normal schedules. Visit stpsb.org for the most up-to-date information.

