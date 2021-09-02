LIST: Cooling centers and meals across the city of New Orleans

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT SPELLING OF SURNAME TO HEBERT – Homeless couple Angelique Hebert, and husband Wilfred Hebert, ask for help on a sidewalk as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, New Orleans Government officials released locations and times residents can find first aid stations, cooling centers, points of distribution, and meals.

FIRST AID STATION

Services will be limited and include oxygen exchange, minimal prescribing ability, medical device charging, and other basic health assessments. No medications will be available on site. 24/7

Opening 8am and operating 24/7, Central City Senior Center, 2101 Philip St.

COOLING CENTERS

A/C, device charging, water, FEMA assistance

8am-6pm, Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)

8am-6pm, Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

8am-6pm, Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave)

8am-6pm, Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave)

8am-6pm, Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)

8am-6pm, John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave)

8am-6pm, Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd)

8am-6pm, Rosenwald Recreation Center ( 1120 S. Broad Ave.)

POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION

MREs, water, ice

8am-6pm, Joe W. Brown Park, 5475 Read Boulevard

8am-6pm, Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, 1451 Basin Street

12pm-6pm, Skelly Park, 2515 Vespasian Boulevard

MEALS

12pm-6pm.Tulane Ave. & Broad St.

12pm-5pm, Howlin Wolf, 917 S Peters

1pm-4pm, Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.

1pm-3pm, Harmony Oaks, 2514 Washington Ave

1pm-4pm, St. Roch Park, 1800 St Roch Ave

1pm-3pm, Namaste, 318 Diana St.

1:30pm-3:30pm , El Pueblo NOLA, 5112 E Nemours St.

2pm-4pm, Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, 1649 N. Robertson

2pm-4pm, New Philippians Church, 5234 N. Claiborne Blvd.

2:30pm-4:30pm , Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1823 Washington Ave.

4pm-6pm, Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave

4pm-6pm, Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd

4pm-6pm, Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave

4pm-6pm, Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave

4pm-6pm, Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

4pm-6pm, Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St

4pm-6pm, Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude

4pm-6pm, Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave

4pm-6pm, Life Transformation Community Center, 8606 Marks St

5pm-7pm, Inspire McDonogh 35, 4000 Cadillac St

5:30pm-7:30pm, Mayhew Bakery, 3201 Orleans Ave

5:30pm-7:30pm, Level Up Community Center, 1123 Lamanche St

TARPS

1pm-3pm, New Orleans Baptist Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd.

1pm-4pm, Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.

1p,-5pm, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, 807 N. Broad St.