LIST: Cooling centers and meals across the city of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, New Orleans Government officials released locations and times residents can find first aid stations, cooling centers, points of distribution, and meals.
FIRST AID STATION
Services will be limited and include oxygen exchange, minimal prescribing ability, medical device charging, and other basic health assessments. No medications will be available on site. 24/7
- Opening 8am and operating 24/7, Central City Senior Center, 2101 Philip St.
COOLING CENTERS
A/C, device charging, water, FEMA assistance
- 8am-6pm, Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)
- 8am-6pm, Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)
- 8am-6pm, Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave)
- 8am-6pm, Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave)
- 8am-6pm, Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)
- 8am-6pm, John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave)
- 8am-6pm, Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd)
- 8am-6pm, Rosenwald Recreation Center ( 1120 S. Broad Ave.)
POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION
MREs, water, ice
- 8am-6pm, Joe W. Brown Park, 5475 Read Boulevard
- 8am-6pm, Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, 1451 Basin Street
- 12pm-6pm, Skelly Park, 2515 Vespasian Boulevard
MEALS
- 12pm-6pm.Tulane Ave. & Broad St.
- 12pm-5pm, Howlin Wolf, 917 S Peters
- 1pm-4pm, Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.
- 1pm-3pm, Harmony Oaks, 2514 Washington Ave
- 1pm-4pm, St. Roch Park, 1800 St Roch Ave
- 1pm-3pm, Namaste, 318 Diana St.
- 1:30pm-3:30pm , El Pueblo NOLA, 5112 E Nemours St.
- 2pm-4pm, Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, 1649 N. Robertson
- 2pm-4pm, New Philippians Church, 5234 N. Claiborne Blvd.
- 2:30pm-4:30pm , Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1823 Washington Ave.
- 4pm-6pm, Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave
- 4pm-6pm, Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd
- 4pm-6pm, Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave
- 4pm-6pm, Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave
- 4pm-6pm, Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.
- 4pm-6pm, Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St
- 4pm-6pm, Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude
- 4pm-6pm, Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave
- 4pm-6pm, Life Transformation Community Center, 8606 Marks St
- 5pm-7pm, Inspire McDonogh 35, 4000 Cadillac St
- 5:30pm-7:30pm, Mayhew Bakery, 3201 Orleans Ave
- 5:30pm-7:30pm, Level Up Community Center, 1123 Lamanche St
TARPS
- 1pm-3pm, New Orleans Baptist Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd.
- 1pm-4pm, Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.
- 1p,-5pm, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, 807 N. Broad St.