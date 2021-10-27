LIST: Classes canceled due to severe weather threat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The following classes have been canceled or moved due to the possibility of severe weather in metro New Orleans later this afternoon and early this evening.

  • The University of New Orleans moves all classes beginning at 3 p.m. or later to be conducted online.
    • Non-essential employees will also be released at that time.
    • If you are on campus and you hear the emergency siren, you should seek shelter indoors until the all-clear is given.
  • Delgado Community College is closing all locations at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27.
    • All classes and operations are cancelled for the afternoon and evening. Only essential personnel will remain on-site.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 83° 64°

Thursday

73° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 73° 57°

Friday

65° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 65° 55°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 61°

Monday

77° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

80°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
72°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
4%
69°

67°

5 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

65°

7 AM
Clear
3%
65°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

Interactive Radar

