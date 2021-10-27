LIST: Classes canceled due to severe weather threat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- There's more than a month left still in this year's hurricane season and, even though the tropics have quieted down, we still could see another named storm.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a disturbance off the coast of the northeastern United States. The NHC describes it as a deep, non-tropical low-pressure system with storm-force winds. It was about 100 miles south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.