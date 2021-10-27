LIST: Classes canceled due to severe weather threat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The following classes have been canceled or moved due to the possibility of severe weather in metro New Orleans later this afternoon and early this evening.
- The University of New Orleans moves all classes beginning at 3 p.m. or later to be conducted online.
- Non-essential employees will also be released at that time.
- If you are on campus and you hear the emergency siren, you should seek shelter indoors until the all-clear is given.
- Delgado Community College is closing all locations at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27.
- All classes and operations are cancelled for the afternoon and evening. Only essential personnel will remain on-site.