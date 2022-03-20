NEW ORLEANS — Sunday morning, Tulane head women’s basketball coach Lisa Stockton previewed the Lady Wave’s round two NIT matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Stockton was unsure how her team would respond to playing in the NIT after an early exit from the conference tournament and missing out on an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

Her team responded with a season-best 66 percent shooting night from beyond the arc that helped the Lady Wave post a 44-point win over Jacksonville State in round one.

“That was a great team win. You got 23 assists in that game, and you shot the three so well. So, I think they feel good about that. The one thing I can say about this group is that they really seem to enjoy playing. When you give them the opportunity to get on the floor, they really enjoy it and I think there’s a lot of passion out there,” says Stockton.

Passion that Stockton has seen from her team and 6 graduating seniors since they started practicing in September, when the group set out to accomplish something special this season.

“We had 27 days without a game in December. I think that made us hungry to play. We start off 0-3 in the league and then got to third place. So, I think they’ve been highly motivated. We talked about wanting to cut down nets and we still have a chance to do that. It’s a long road, but I definitely think they’re motivated to do that,” says Stockton.

A long road that presents a familiar foe in round two of the NIT – the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tulane bested the Tide in Tuscaloosa back in November, but Alabama has won 8 of their last 10 games, including a 2-1 showing in the SEC Tournament.

“The nice thing is we’ve played them before and that makes it a little easier. Of course, that was the second game of the year. Both of us are different, but for them they shoot the ball well. I think the three is really key for them. They get to the free-throw line a lot. A little under-sized, so It’s definitely a game we need to hit the boards hard. But, you know, postseason anything can happen. I think it will be really physical and a fun game to watch,” says Stockton.

One Stockton hopes Tulane fans will lend an assist by packing Devlin Fieldhouse Monday night, giving her team a true home court advantage.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.