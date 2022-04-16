HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team jumped out in front early Saturday and never looked back on its way to a 9-5 win over New Orleans, finishing off the series sweep at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field and bringing the Pontchartrain Bowl trophy back to Hammond.

Southeastern (16-20, 7-5 SLC) took advantage of early wildness by Privateer starting pitcher Collin Horton. The right-hander walked the first three batters he faced in the game before being pulled in favor of left-hander Kyle Khachadourian.

Preston Faulkner greeted Khachadourian with a line drive to left field, clearing the fence for a grand slam. It was his conference-leading 11th home run of the season and the 31st of his career. He is now tied for third in program history with both Andy Allain (1981-84) and Ed Nodhturft (1996-97).

The Lions added to their lead with a solo home run by Evan Keller in the second inning. It was his fourth of the season.

UNO (19-14, 6-6 SLC) loaded the bases with no outs in the third, but Southeastern starting pitcher Adam Guth induced a double-play ground ball. A run scored, but Guth struck out the next batter to end the inning and minimize the damage.

Southeastern answered with another solo home run in the bottom of the inning, this time off the bat of Shea Thomas. It was the first of the year for the junior from Olympia, Washington and pushed the Lions’ lead to 6-1.

The game tightened up over the next two innings as UNO scored four unanswered runs, but the Lions were determined not to let the game slip away. Daniel Dugas and Gage Trahan combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief while the bats extended the lead.

A Privateer error led to an unearned run in the fifth and Rhett Rosevear greeted new reliever Tod Gauthe with a two-run single through the right side in the sixth.

Dugas (3-1) earned the win, allowing just one hit and one walk over 2.2 innings of relief work. Horton (2-1), who suffered the loss, was charged with three runs without recording an out.

Thomas (3-for-4) and Grizzaffi (2-for-4) turned in multi-hit performances for the Lions. For Thomas, it was his fourth three-hit game of the season. Faulkner (4), Rosevear (2) and Thomas (2) drove in multiple runs each.

With the sweep, SLU jumped into a tie for first place in the Southland standings with Nicholls and HBU. Southeastern has now won its last five against the Privateers overall.

The Lions were presented with the Pontchartrain Bowl trophy following the game, marking the fifth time in seven tries that SLU has won the trophy. It also marked the third sweep trophy history, all by Southeastern.

UP NEXT

Southeastern wraps up the four-game homestand with a non-conference matchup with South Alabama (22-12). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. SLU was scheduled to face the Jaguars in Mobile, Alabama back on April 5 but that game was canceled because of heavy rain along the gulf coast.

LINE SCORE

Southeastern 9, New Orleans 5 (Apr 16, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

——————————————————————————–

New Orleans …….. 001 220 000 – 5 11 1 (19-14, 6-6 SLC)

Southeastern …….. 411 012 00X – 9 8 0 (16-20, 7-5 SLC)

——————————————————————————–

Pitchers: New Orleans – Horton, Collin; Khachadourian, Kyle (1); Mead, Jacob (5); Gauthe, Tod (6); Paplham, Cole (8) and Useche, Miguel. Southeastern – Guth, Adam; Dugas, Daniel (5); Trahan, Gage (8) and Grizzaffi, Bryce.

Win-Dugas, Daniel (3-1) Loss-Horton, Collin (2-1) T-3:01 A-969

HR SLU – Keller, Evan (4); Faulkner, Preston (11); Thomas, Shea (1).

Weather: 80 Cloudy, SSW 8 mph

C. Horton faced 3 batters in the 1st.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern}