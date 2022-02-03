NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Link Stryjewski Foundation has announced that it will donate $100,000 to Son of a Saint, the local non-profit that supports and provides mentorship to young men without fathers.

The three-year financial commitment will help build the Link Stryjewski Foundation Dining Room in the Ochsner Health Son of a Saint Bivian Lee Jr. Center set to open in spring 2022.

The facility will serve as the Son of a Saint’s permanent headquarters.

Link Stryjewski Foundation Dining Room will be a space where Son of a Saint’s mentees gather not only for bonding time over freshly prepared meals, but also for culinary education, cooking classes, chef demonstrations, and more.

“The Link Stryjewski Foundation has been a valuable partner to Son of a Saint for many years. This level of support allows us to strengthen our efforts and deliver on our mission without sacrificing the quality of work and the family-like feel that is so crucial to our organization’s effectiveness,” said Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint founder & CEO.

The organization equips the boys it serves with the tools they need to become productive men.

Son of a Saint facilitates also gives educational, recreational, and experiential programming and mental health services.

The popular Link Stryjewski Dinner Series will resume in 2022 and plans for Bal Masque 2023 are currently underway.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.